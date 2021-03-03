PACIFIC OCEAN (March 3, 2021) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Ocasiosantiago, from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, fires an M9 pistol during a small-arms qualification on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 3, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)
|Date Taken:
|03.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.09.2021 05:28
|Photo ID:
|6548296
|VIRIN:
|210303-N-FZ335-2224
|Resolution:
|3713x2478
|Size:
|912.19 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|GUAYNABO, PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
