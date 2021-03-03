USS Russell (DDG 59) Conducts Routine Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 3, 2021) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Bryan Ocasiosantiago, from Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, reloads an M9 pistol during a small-arms qualification on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59) March 3, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

