Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    News from Site Sigonella | Inclusion and Diversity

    News from Site Sigonella | Inclusion and Diversity

    ITALY

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Joseph Yanik 

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella

    Editor’s Note: Today is International Women’s Day, a global day celeb
    rating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements
    of women.

    As a way to commemorate the observance this year, one of our command’s Marines and FLCSI’s Noncommissioned Officer of the First Quarter, Sgt. Natalie Mullin, was interviewed about her job as the post office’s custodian of postal effects at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy.

    Here are her responses to our questions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.09.2021 03:27
    Photo ID: 6548189
    VIRIN: 210308-N-N1901-0001
    Resolution: 1275x1650
    Size: 714.82 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, News from Site Sigonella | Inclusion and Diversity, by Joseph Yanik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT