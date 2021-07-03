31st MEU Boat Assault Force Drill

U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), climb onto dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) as part of a boat assault force drill, Mar. 7, 2021. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of Amphibious Squadron 11 in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Salas)

