    31st MEU Boat Assault Force Drill [Image 3 of 9]

    31st MEU Boat Assault Force Drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Brandon Salas 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), climb onto dock landing ship USS Germantown (LSD 42) as part of a boat assault force drill, Mar. 7, 2021. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of Amphibious Squadron 11 in the 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Brandon Salas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 23:47
    Photo ID: 6548062
    VIRIN: 210307-M-PZ755-1003
    Resolution: 2758x4137
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU Boat Assault Force Drill [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Brandon Salas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    31st MEU
    USS Germantown
    Maritime Raid Force
    Boat Assault Force

