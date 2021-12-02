Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arctic readiness tested with cold-weather exercise [Image 1 of 2]

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2021

    Photo by Katie Nelson 

    402nd Army Field Support Brigade

    Logistics Assistance Representatives from Aviation & Missile
    Command (AMCOM) support 1-25 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion with arctic
    testing of AH-64 Apache in order to identify equipment capabilities for
    operating in arctic conditions.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 19:50
    Photo ID: 6547658
    VIRIN: 210212-D-DO523-763
    Resolution: 800x600
    Size: 62.74 KB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    arctic
    readiness
    arctic warrior

