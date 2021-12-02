Logistics Assistance Representatives from Aviation & Missile
Command (AMCOM) support 1-25 Attack Reconnaissance Battalion with arctic
testing of AH-64 Apache in order to identify equipment capabilities for
operating in arctic conditions.
This work, Arctic readiness tested with cold-weather exercise [Image 2 of 2], by Katie Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Arctic readiness tested with cold-weather exercise
