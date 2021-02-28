U.S. Air Force Academy – Air Force’s Cam Barber captures the bar while executing her uneven bars routine during the USAFA Home Opener Tri-Meet against the University of Arizona and Texas Women’s University Feb. 28, 2021 at the Air Force Academy's West Gym (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarah Goldblum)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 18:24 Photo ID: 6547571 VIRIN: 210228-F-YV474-1039 Resolution: 4430x2953 Size: 2.24 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Gymnastics Scores Season-Best 193.350 in Home Opener [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.