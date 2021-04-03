U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Chandler-Smith, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of personnel programs, responds to emails at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, March 4, 2021. Chandler-Smith’s duties include records management, managing the performance feedback program, evaluations, personnel changes and updating duty status changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 17:48
|Photo ID:
|6547526
|VIRIN:
|210304-F-FG548-1018
|Resolution:
|5784x3856
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women around the Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
