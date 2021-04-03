Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women around the Wing [Image 3 of 3]

    Women around the Wing

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Chandler-Smith, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of personnel programs, responds to emails at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, March 4, 2021. Chandler-Smith’s duties include records management, managing the performance feedback program, evaluations, personnel changes and updating duty status changes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather LeVeille)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 17:48
    VIRIN: 210304-F-FG548-1018
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    This work, Women around the Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    programs
    personnel
    Women's History Month
    women
    personalist

