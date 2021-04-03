Women around the Wing

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Chandler-Smith, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of personnel programs, poses for a photo at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, March 4, 2021. Chandler-Smith joined the 33rd Fighter Wing in January 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather Leveille)
