U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte Chandler-Smith, 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron NCO in charge of personnel programs, responds to emails at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, March 4, 2021. Chandler-Smith manages records for Airmen throughout the squadron to ensure their data is up to date. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Heather Leveille)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 17:48 Photo ID: 6547524 VIRIN: 210304-F-FG548-1002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 1.34 MB Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women around the Wing [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Heather LeVeille, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.