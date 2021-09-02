Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Col. Bryan Chivers received his COVID-19 vaccination [Image 2 of 3]

    Col. Bryan Chivers received his COVID-19 vaccination

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Commander, Col. Bryan Chivers received his second dose of the #COVID-19 vaccination at Fort Riley, Kansas, February 9, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 17:56
    Photo ID: 6547520
    VIRIN: 210209-A-FB001-413
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Bryan Chivers received his COVID-19 vaccination [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Dahnyce Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Col. Bryan Chivers received his COVID-19 vaccination
    Col. Bryan Chivers received his COVID-19 vaccination
    Col. Bryan Chivers received his COVID-19 vaccination

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dutyfirst
    abovethefirst
    people always

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT