    Col. Bryan Chivers received his COVID-19 vaccination [Image 1 of 3]

    Col. Bryan Chivers received his COVID-19 vaccination

    KS, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom 

    Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Infantry Division

    The 1st Combat Aviation Brigade Commander, Col. Bryan Chivers received his second dose of the #COVID-19 vaccination at Fort Riley, Kansas, February 9, 2021. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dahnyce Baucom)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 17:56
    Photo ID: 6547519
    VIRIN: 210209-A-FB001-079
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: KS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Bryan Chivers received his COVID-19 vaccination [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Dahnyce Baucom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

