U.S. Air Force Maj. Mark Edelstein, 621st Contingency Response Wing chaplain, and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Eulalia Gomez, 621st CRW religious affairs specialist, stand outside the 621st CRW headquarters building March 4, 2021, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The duo makes up the wing’s new Religious Support Team that will travel with Airmen to provide support to the pillar of spiritual resiliency during exercises, deployments, and missions worldwide and at home station. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6547251 VIRIN: 210303-F-XC220-0001 Resolution: 4369x2910 Size: 2.94 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AMC leadership visits 621st CRW, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.