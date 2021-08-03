Warfighting Readiness

The Fighting Instructions reaffirm the Navy Reserve’s strategic direction in alignment with the National Defense Strategy, while accounting for recent global events and Navy organizational changes to rapidly move the Navy Reserve forward. The Fighting Instructions also share Mustin’s singular priority after his first 100 days. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist Craig Z. Rodarte)

