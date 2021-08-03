Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warfighting Readiness [Image 1 of 3]

    Warfighting Readiness

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Craig Rodarte 

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    The Fighting Instructions reaffirm the Navy Reserve’s strategic direction in alignment with the National Defense Strategy, while accounting for recent global events and Navy organizational changes to rapidly move the Navy Reserve forward. The Fighting Instructions also share Mustin’s singular priority after his first 100 days. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist Craig Z. Rodarte)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 15:15
    VIRIN: 210308-N-YR245-1006
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
