Helping to nurse the COVID-19 vaccine forward…Lt. Andrea Mauter, Navy Nurse Corps officer, was recently on weekend duty as on-site leader overseeing several hundred 75-year and older beneficiaries being administered their initial dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton. In her demanding leadership role, she handled such responsibilities as coordination and observation of the workflow to ensure safe and efficient vaccination, as well as respond to any medical emergencies that may arise during the evolution. She also served as a subject matter expert for times in which participants may have questions or concerns in regards to being administered the vaccine (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.08.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 12:07 Photo ID: 6546903 VIRIN: 210308-N-HU933-079 Resolution: 5387x3744 Size: 2.5 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nursing the COVID Vaccine Forward, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.