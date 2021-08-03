Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nursing the COVID Vaccine Forward

    Nursing the COVID Vaccine Forward

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Helping to nurse the COVID-19 vaccine forward…Lt. Andrea Mauter, Navy Nurse Corps officer, was recently on weekend duty as on-site leader overseeing several hundred 75-year and older beneficiaries being administered their initial dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Bremerton. In her demanding leadership role, she handled such responsibilities as coordination and observation of the workflow to ensure safe and efficient vaccination, as well as respond to any medical emergencies that may arise during the evolution. She also served as a subject matter expert for times in which participants may have questions or concerns in regards to being administered the vaccine (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 12:07
    Photo ID: 6546903
    VIRIN: 210308-N-HU933-079
    Resolution: 5387x3744
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nursing the COVID Vaccine Forward, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Nursing the COVID Vaccine Forward

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nurse Corps
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton
    COVID-19 vaccination

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT