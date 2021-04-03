Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber studies [Image 11 of 12]

    Cyber studies

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Mike Smith 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in the 2021-2 Cyber Protect and Defend Course study in the classroom on March 4, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee. The class is part of the total Air Force’s Mission Defense Team training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 11:49
    Photo ID: 6546866
    VIRIN: 210304-Z-SM234-110
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber studies [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    ANG
    cyber
    TEC
    USAF
    MDT

