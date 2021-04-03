MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Tenn. – U.S. Air Force Airmen enrolled in the 2021-2 Cyber Protect and Defend Course study in the classroom on March 4, 2021, at the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center in East Tennessee. The class is part of the total Air Force’s Mission Defense Team training. (U.S. Air National Guard photo/Master Sgt. Mike R. Smith)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.04.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 11:51 Photo ID: 6546862 VIRIN: 210304-Z-SM234-106 Resolution: 4200x3000 Size: 2.32 MB Location: MCGHEE TYSON AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, TN, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Cyber studies [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Mike Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.