Awards March 2021

210305-N-CC785-0003 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 5, 2021) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Gas Turbine System Mechanic 2nd Class Douglas Lott. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)
