    Awards March 2021 [Image 2 of 3]

    Awards March 2021

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by John Sheppard 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    210305-N-CC785-0002 GREAT LAKES, Ill. (March 5, 2021) - Capt. Ray Leung, Naval Station Great Lakes commanding officer, presented the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal to Master-At-Arms 2nd Class Kenneth Cooper. (U.S. Navy photo by John Sheppard/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 10:32
    Photo ID: 6546787
    VIRIN: 210305-N-CC785-0002
    Resolution: 3072x3072
    Size: 4.28 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Awards March 2021 [Image 3 of 3], by John Sheppard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Awards
    Navy
    Great Lakes

