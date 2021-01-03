Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSGL Spotlight: International Women’s Day [Image 3 of 4]

    NSGL Spotlight: International Women’s Day

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Mar. 1, 2021) A portrait of Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Juliana Manderson, from Rockford, Illinois, assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes, as part of a spotlight series in honor of International Women’s Day. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 10:35
    Photo ID: 6546772
    VIRIN: 210301-N-GY005-1012
    Resolution: 2311x1849
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Hometown: ROCKFORD, IL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSGL Spotlight: International Women’s Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    Women’s History Month
    International Women’s Day
    Great Lakes
    Women
    US Navy
    Servicemember

