Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet

210307-N-QD512-2119 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) Gunner's Mate 1st Class Thomas Lawrence, from Cedar City, Utah, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 1st Class Nathaniel Maynard, from Legrange, North Carolina, move supplies aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) during a vertical-replenishment with the Supply-class fast combat supply support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), March 7, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

