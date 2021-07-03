Mitscher Conducts Routine Operations in U.S. Sixth Fleet

210307-N-QD512-2037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mitscher (DDG 57) remove a cargo net from supplies during a vertical-replenishment with the Supply-class fast combat supply support ship USNS Arctic (T-AOE 8), March 7, 2021. Mitscher is operating with the Ike Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kaleb J. Sarten/Released)

