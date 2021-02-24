Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210225-N-N3764-1020 [Image 9 of 11]

    210225-N-N3764-1020

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210225-N-N3764-1020
    CARIBBEAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2021) Lt.j.g. Taylor Brunstad, Ensign Dakota Eby, and Lt. Ayrton Miles stand watch on the bridge wing aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189), Feb. 25, 2021. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Gabrielle Huezo/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 08:59
    Photo ID: 6546584
    VIRIN: 210225-N-N3764-1020
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    TAGS

    USNS John Lenthall
    USS James E. Williams
    Southern Command
    U.S. 4th Fleet

