210225-N-N3764-1009

CARIBBEAN SEA (Feb. 25, 2021) Quartermaster 3rd Class Makayla Roney and Quartermaster 2nd Class Stephanie Torres stand Quartermaster of the Watch (QMOW) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) during a replenishment-at-sea with the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS John Lenthall (T-AO 189), Feb. 25 2021. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Gabrielle Huezo/Released)

