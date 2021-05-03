Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seabee Anniversary Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Joel Diller 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    210305-N-UR565-0029 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 5, 2021) Utilitiesman Constructionman Recruit Zared Shutlz and Chief Builder Jason Dardano cut the cake during a ceremony celebrating the Seabees 79th birthday onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, March 5, 2021. Shultz, a native of Zanesville, Ohio, was born Oct. 18, 2001. Dardano, a native of Denver, was born Oct. 24, 1978. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Seabee
    NSA Souda Bay

