210305-N-UR565-0029 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (March 5, 2021) Utilitiesman Constructionman Recruit Zared Shutlz and Chief Builder Jason Dardano cut the cake during a ceremony celebrating the Seabees 79th birthday onboard Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece, March 5, 2021. Shultz, a native of Zanesville, Ohio, was born Oct. 18, 2001. Dardano, a native of Denver, was born Oct. 24, 1978. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. (U.S. Navy photo by Joel Diller/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 07:05 Photo ID: 6546507 VIRIN: 210305-N-UR565-0029 Resolution: 6006x4004 Size: 1.77 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabee Anniversary Ceremony at NSA Souda Bay, by Joel Diller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.