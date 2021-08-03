Maj. Adam Summers, U.S. Army Japan G3 exercise chief, and Maj. Yoshinori Kitayama, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army planner, brief during the Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference at Camp Itami Mar. 8. Orient Shield 21-2 will be executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and will be the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 04:47
|Photo ID:
|6546405
|VIRIN:
|210308-A-RG339-753
|Resolution:
|5084x4480
|Size:
|3.48 MB
|Location:
|HYOGO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference kicks off at Camp Itami Mar. 8. [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ Elias Chelala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
