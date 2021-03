Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference kicks off at Camp Itami Mar. 8.

Maj. Gen. Viet X. Luong, U.S. Army Japan commander, and Maj. Gen. Hiroshi Yasui, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Middle Army deputy chief of staff-operations, give opening remarks during the Orient Shield 21-2 Middle Planning Conference at Camp Itami Mar. 8. This year multiple units participated in person and virtually during the conference to synchronize planning efforts for the exercise. Orient Shield 21-2 will be executed in various locations throughout Japan to enhance interoperability and will be the largest U.S. Army and JGSDF field training exercise that tests and refines multi-domain operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Elias M. Chelala)

