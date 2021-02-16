Task Force Spartan CSM Mark Horn visits Task Force Iron Castle Engineers during a recent field training exercise. SPC Mohamed explained the D7 Bulldozer’s capabilities and operational instructions for CSM Horn to build a berm effectively.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 04:30
|Photo ID:
|6546396
|VIRIN:
|210216-A-IO915-0004
|Resolution:
|1440x958
|Size:
|167.86 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
