    Task Force Spartan CSM Mark Horn visits Task Force Iron Castle Engineers during a recent field training exercise. [Image 3 of 5]

    Task Force Spartan CSM Mark Horn visits Task Force Iron Castle Engineers during a recent field training exercise.

    KUWAIT

    02.16.2021

    Photo by Spc. ALEXIA BOLING 

    16th Engineer Brigade Public Affairs

    Task Force Spartan CSM Mark Horn visits Task Force Iron Castle Engineers during a recent field training exercise. SPC Mohamed explained the D7 Bulldozer’s capabilities and operational instructions for CSM Horn to build a berm effectively.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 04:30
    Photo ID: 6546394
    VIRIN: 210216-A-IO915-0003
    Resolution: 1440x960
    Size: 119.2 KB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Spartan CSM Mark Horn visits Task Force Iron Castle Engineers during a recent field training exercise. [Image 5 of 5], by SPC ALEXIA BOLING, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    16th Engineer Brigade
    36th Infantry Division
    36ID
    Task Force Iron Castle

