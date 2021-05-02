Ceremony at Osan Commemorates 70 years of Battle at Hill 180

The Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General - Operations Brig. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp lays a wreath during the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Hill 180 Feb. 5 at Osan Air Base.



“For those who sacrificed at the battle of Bayonet hill and during the Korean War, there work is complete,” said Bredenkamp. “We seek to day to honor their legacy, to ensure peace through our combined strength and the combined strength across all of our military components is truly awe inspiring.”



Seventy years ago, on Feb. 7, 1951, during the Operation Thunderbolt, the Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E were led by then-Capt. Lewis Millet and were near Osan when they came under intense machine gun fire from Communist Chinese forces on Hill 180.

