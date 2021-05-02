Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ceremony at Osan Commemorates 70 years of Battle at Hill 180 [Image 4 of 4]

    Ceremony at Osan Commemorates 70 years of Battle at Hill 180

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.05.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Lopez 

    35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    The Eighth Army Deputy Commanding General - Operations Brig. Gen. Trevor J. Bredenkamp lays a wreath during the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Hill 180 Feb. 5 at Osan Air Base.

    “For those who sacrificed at the battle of Bayonet hill and during the Korean War, there work is complete,” said Bredenkamp. “We seek to day to honor their legacy, to ensure peace through our combined strength and the combined strength across all of our military components is truly awe inspiring.”

    Seventy years ago, on Feb. 7, 1951, during the Operation Thunderbolt, the Soldiers of the 27th Infantry Regiment’s Company E were led by then-Capt. Lewis Millet and were near Osan when they came under intense machine gun fire from Communist Chinese forces on Hill 180.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 03:53
    Photo ID: 6546379
    VIRIN: 210205-A-KI441-566
    Resolution: 1977x1318
    Size: 689.67 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Hometown: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony at Osan Commemorates 70 years of Battle at Hill 180 [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Steven Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ceremony at Osan Commemorates 70 years of Battle at Hill 180
    Ceremony at Osan Commemorates 70 years of Battle at Hill 180
    Ceremony at Osan Commemorates 70 years of Battle at Hill 180
    Ceremony at Osan Commemorates 70 years of Battle at Hill 180

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ceremony at Osan Commemorates 70 years of Battle at Hill 180

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army osan air base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT