    CFAO Standdown

    CFAO Standdown

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.08.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Mar. 8, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, speaks during a counter-extremism standdown held onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    IMAGE INFO

    Japan
    Okinawa
    standdown
    CFAO

