CFAO Standdown

KADENA, Japan (Mar. 8, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, speaks during a counter-extremism standdown held onboard CFAO at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Mar. 8, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.08.2021 00:04
|Photo ID:
|6546294
|VIRIN:
|210308-N-QY759-0013
|Resolution:
|5823x4159
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
