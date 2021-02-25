Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taskmasters complete training, Qualify on M17 Pistol

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Dublin from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 426 Brigade Support Battalion “Taskmasters”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) giving preliminary marksmanship instructions to Soldiers on the M17 pistol at Range 2 Feb. 25 on Fort Campbell, Ky. Dublin gave 18 Soldiers PMI training on the M17 pistol prior to the qualification table ensuring every Soldier increased their score and qualified on their weapon system. U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    This work, Taskmasters complete training, Qualify on M17 Pistol, by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Qualification
    M17
    101st
    Bastogne
    COVID-19

