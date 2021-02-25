Taskmasters complete training, Qualify on M17 Pistol

U.S. Army Sgt. Jeremy Dublin from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 426 Brigade Support Battalion “Taskmasters”, 1st Brigade Combat Team “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) giving preliminary marksmanship instructions to Soldiers on the M17 pistol at Range 2 Feb. 25 on Fort Campbell, Ky. Dublin gave 18 Soldiers PMI training on the M17 pistol prior to the qualification table ensuring every Soldier increased their score and qualified on their weapon system. U.S. Army Photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright

