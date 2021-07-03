Nimitz Sailors Return From Deployment

210307-N-BC190-1115 BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 7, 2021) Chief Logistics Specialist Leo Penados, from the Philippines, greets his wife after returning from deployment. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, and Octave Quartz. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Christoph)

