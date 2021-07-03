Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Sailors Return From Deployment [Image 24 of 27]

    Nimitz Sailors Return From Deployment

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sarah Christoph 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210307-N-BC190-1117 BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 7, 2021) Chief Logistics Specialist Leo Penados, from the Philippines, greets his wife after returning from deployment. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, and Octave Quartz. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Christoph)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.08.2021 00:19
    Photo ID: 6546261
    VIRIN: 210307-N-BC190-1117
    Resolution: 2305x2940
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

