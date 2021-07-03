210307-N-BC190-1105 BREMERTON, Wash. (Mar. 7, 2021) Information Systems Technician 1st Class Justin Minter, from Dallas, greets his family after returning from deployment. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to its homeport Naval Base Kitsap, Bremerton, Wash., after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, and Octave Quartz. (US Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sarah Christoph)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.07.2021 Date Posted: 03.08.2021 00:17 Photo ID: 6546260 VIRIN: 210307-N-BC190-1105 Resolution: 4387x2905 Size: 6.38 MB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Sailors Return From Deployment [Image 27 of 27], by PO2 Sarah Christoph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.