210307-N-PC065-1031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Victoria Contreras, from Redding, California, assists water taxi passengers embark and disembark the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 7, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 22:03
|Photo ID:
|6546230
|VIRIN:
|210307-N-PC065-1031
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|438.72 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|REDDING, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Water Taxi [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
