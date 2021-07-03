Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Water Taxi [Image 2 of 4]

    Water Taxi

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    210307-N-PC065-1031 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Victoria Contreras, from Redding, California, assists water taxi passengers embark and disembark the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), March 7, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 22:03
    Photo ID: 6546230
    VIRIN: 210307-N-PC065-1031
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 438.72 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Hometown: REDDING, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Taxi [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Water Taxi
    Water Taxi
    Water Taxi
    Water Taxi

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    U.S. Navy
    USNavy
    USS Arlington
    LPD 24
    Water taxi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT