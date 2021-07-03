210307-N-PC065-1018 ATLANTIC OCEAN (March 7, 2021) Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) assist passengers disembark a water taxi, March 7, 2021. Arlington is underway in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John D. Bellino/Released)
