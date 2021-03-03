Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sheriff of the network soars from air to space at 644 CBCS [Image 3 of 4]

    Sheriff of the network soars from air to space at 644 CBCS

    GUAM

    03.03.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wesley Murray, a cyber surety supervisor with the 644th Combat Communications Squadron, poses for a photo at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 10, 2021. During his Air Force career, Murray served at three duty stations and four deployed locations, and was able to obtain seven certificates in various advancements benefiting every unit he was attached to. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aubree Owens)

    This work, Sheriff of the network soars from air to space at 644 CBCS [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Communications
    Andersen Air Force Base
    Air Force
    USSF
    644th CBCS
    Space Force

