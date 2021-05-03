Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Underway for TYCOM Sea Trials [Image 3 of 4]

    Kearsarge Underway for TYCOM Sea Trials

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jacob Vermeulen 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    210305-N-EG940-1067 (March 5, 2021) Aviation Support Equipment Technician Airman Brandon Macdonald, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Adam Hermanson test a hydraulic lift aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 5, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Vermeulen)

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 21:18
    Photo ID: 6546203
    VIRIN: 210305-N-EG940-1067
    Resolution: 4886x3257
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kearsarge Underway for TYCOM Sea Trials [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jacob Vermeulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Kearsarge
    Sailors
    Wasp
    "U.S. Navy
    #USNavy"
    LHD3

