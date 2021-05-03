210305-N-EG940-1030 (March 5, 2021) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 3rd Class Noah Mata moves mail in a working party aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) March 5, 2021. Kearsarge, homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, is underway for Naval Surface Forces Atlantic sea trials. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jake Vermeulen)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 21:18
|Photo ID:
|6546202
|VIRIN:
|210305-N-EG940-1030
|Resolution:
|5851x3901
|Size:
|816.55 KB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Underway for TYCOM Sea Trials [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jacob Vermeulen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
