The Devil Brigade begins JRTC rotation 21-05

A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division looks up from a reading a map during rotation 21-05 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., March 7, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Stafford)

