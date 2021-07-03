Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Devil Brigade begins JRTC rotation 21-05 [Image 2 of 12]

    The Devil Brigade begins JRTC rotation 21-05

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Justin Stafford 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    A U.S. Army Paratrooper assigned to 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division talks into a radio microphone during rotation 21-05 at the Joint Readiness Training Center on Fort Polk, La., March 7, 2021. The rotation serves to enhance the brigade and their supporting unit's deployment readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Justin Stafford)

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    JRTC
    Devil Brigade
    Paratrooper
    1 BCT

