    653rd Regional Support Group and 77th Quartermaster Group (Petroleum) team up to host a Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5]

    653rd Regional Support Group and 77th Quartermaster Group (Petroleum) team up to host a Best Warrior Competition

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joselyn Sydnor 

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Spc. Edgar Hernandez, a member of the 268th Quartermaster Company, crosses the finish line at the end of a 12-mile road march as part of the Best Warrior Competition hosted by the 653rd Regional Support Group (RSG) and 77th Quartermaster Group (QM GRP) at Fort Huachuca, Arizona February 11 through 14 in 2021. The BWC is an annual event that tests individual soldiering skills, mental agility, and tests technical and tactical proficiencies (photo by Capt. Joselyn Sydnor, 419th CSSB HHC).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 15:38
    Photo ID: 6545977
    VIRIN: 210214-A-LS307-1001
    Resolution: 4928x3264
    Size: 2.76 MB
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: MESA, AZ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 653rd Regional Support Group and 77th Quartermaster Group (Petroleum) team up to host a Best Warrior Competition [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Joselyn Sydnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

