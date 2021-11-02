653rd Regional Support Group and 77th Quartermaster Group (Petroleum) team up to host a Best Warrior Competition

Sgt. Sovann Ry, a member of the 312th Adjutant General Company, completes the Standing-Power Throw as part of the Best Warrior Competition hosted by the 653rd Regional Support Group (RSG) and 77th Quartermaster Group (QM GRP) at Fort Huachuca, Arizona February 11 through 14 in 2021. The BWC is an annual event that tests individual soldiering skills, mental agility, and tests technical and tactical proficiencies (photo by Capt. Joselyn Sydnor, 419th CSSB HHC)

