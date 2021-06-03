Coast Guard crew conducts 44 mile tow west of Sanibel Island

Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach crews conducts a towing operation of a disabled 40-foot vessel with 6 people aboard 44 miles west of Sanibel Island Mar. 7, 2021. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF-FM Channel 16 call Saturday from the disabled charter operator stating that they were experiencing engine problems. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 13:49
|Photo ID:
|6545821
|VIRIN:
|210307-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.31 MB
|Location:
|ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
