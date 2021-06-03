Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard crew conducts 44 mile tow west of Sanibel Island [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard crew conducts 44 mile tow west of Sanibel Island

    ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Station Fort Myers Beach crews conducts a towing operation of a disabled 40-foot vessel with 6 people aboard 44 miles west of Sanibel Island Mar. 7, 2021. Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg received a VHF-FM Channel 16 call Saturday from the disabled charter operator stating that they were experiencing engine problems. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

