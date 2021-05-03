Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021

Texas Air National Guard Senior Airman Jonathan Fiorello, 147th Attack Wing, maneuvers through a situational training exercise lane March 5, 2021, in the Texas Military Department 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bowie near Brownwood, Texas. The lanes tested the competitors’ abilities to perform a number of warrior tasks and battle drills ranging from hand grenade throwing to applying a tourniquet. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver)

