Texas Air National Guard Senior Airman Jonathan Fiorello, 147th Attack Wing, maneuvers through a situational training exercise lane March 5, 2021, in the Texas Military Department 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bowie near Brownwood, Texas. The lanes tested the competitors’ abilities to perform a number of warrior tasks and battle drills ranging from hand grenade throwing to applying a tourniquet. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver)
|Date Taken:
|03.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.07.2021 00:14
|Photo ID:
|6545437
|VIRIN:
|210305-Z-US479-1033
|Resolution:
|3000x2003
|Size:
|3.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP BOWIE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|4
This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
