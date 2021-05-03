Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021

Texas Army National Guard Sgt. Martin Jaxon, B Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, provides aircraft surveillance for a CH-47 Chinook March 5, 2021, during the Texas Military Department 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bowie near Brownwood, Texas. The TMD 2021 Best Warrior contestants were transported via helicopter to complete rifle qualifications and task lane exercises at a remote location. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver)

