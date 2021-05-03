Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 2 of 10]

    Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021

    CAMP BOWIE, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.05.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    Texas Army National Guard Sgt. Martin Jaxon, B Company, 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 149th Aviation Regiment, provides aircraft surveillance for a CH-47 Chinook March 5, 2021, during the Texas Military Department 2021 Best Warrior Competition at Camp Bowie near Brownwood, Texas. The TMD 2021 Best Warrior contestants were transported via helicopter to complete rifle qualifications and task lane exercises at a remote location. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.05.2021
    Date Posted: 03.07.2021 00:14
    Photo ID: 6545432
    VIRIN: 210305-Z-US479-1003
    Resolution: 3000x2003
    Size: 3.57 MB
    Location: CAMP BOWIE, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021 [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Laura Weaver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    BWC
    Go Guard
    TMD
    Texas Best Warrior
    Texans Seving Texans

