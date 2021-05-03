Texas Military Department Best Warrior Competition 2021

Citizen Soldiers and Airmen competing in the Texas Military Department 2021 Best Warrior Competition fly in a CH-47 Chinook March 5, 2021, to Camp Bowie near Brownwood, Texas. The TMD Best Warrior Competition is a demanding four-day contest that brings together service members from the Texas Army and Air National Guard to compete for the title of Texas Military Department’s Best Warrior. (Texas Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Laura Weaver)

