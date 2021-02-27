Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles Visits U.S. Capitol [Image 1 of 3]

    Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles Visits U.S. Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, left, adjutant general, Indiana National Guard, talks with Col. Chris McKinney, commander, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.06.2021 20:29
    Photo ID: 6545202
    VIRIN: 210227-Z-ME297-3001
    Resolution: 3650x2607
    Size: 3.42 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles Visits U.S. Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles Visits U.S. Capitol
    Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles Visits U.S. Capitol
    Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles Visits U.S. Capitol

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Michigan
    Indiana
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    Washington D.C.
    Capitol Response

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT