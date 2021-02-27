U.S. Army Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles, left, adjutant general, Indiana National Guard, talks with Col. Chris McKinney, commander, 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 This work, Brig. Gen. R. Dale Lyles Visits U.S. Capitol [Image 3 of 3], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin