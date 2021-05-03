From left: U.S. Army Master Sgt. Charles Hall, 2nd Lt. Eric Daniels, Sgt. Rine Hessel, 1st Lt. Jennifer Swymeler, and Spc. Jeremiah Anderson, all with the 177th Military Police Brigade, Michigan National Guard, pose for a photo with their Governor’s Coin of Excellence in the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center in Washington, D.C., March 5, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 2nd Lt. Ashley Goodwin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.06.2021 17:07 Photo ID: 6545135 VIRIN: 210305-Z-ME297-2004 Resolution: 6499x3656 Size: 3.09 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Visits Soldiers in D.C. [Image 9 of 9], by 2LT Ashley Goodwin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.